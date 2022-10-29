Flood: Bagudu urges FG to establish National Drainage Architecture

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has called for the establishment of a National Drainage Architecture in the county to tackle the perennial flooding in the country. This is coming on the heels of the flooding this year that has affected adversely over 10 states of the country. He made the statement yesterday in Birnin Kebbi at a stakeholders’ forum on the proposed HYPPADEC Medium Term Strategic Plan (2022-2027). Bagudu said such a

body would support the management of water bodies across the country. “With the proposed architecture, it can be determined how much is required for instance for five to 10 years to support riverine communities reliance on water bodies,” the governor said. Bagudu, who also emphsised the need for effective planning on the hydropower needs of the country, noted that flood and drought were resource issues that could be dealt with adequate resources. The governor said that hydropower should not be relegated to the background, adding, “it should be accorded a top priority. This is crucial if Nigeria really wants to be self sufficient electricity generation. “This will also attract more investments into the hydropower supply sub-sector in the country.’’ He then charged law- Feature makers at all levels to speak out more on hydropower issues on the country. Bagudu commended the federal government for the ongoing construction of the Mambilla Hydropower electricity project, even as he called for more of such projects. In his remarks, the Secretary to the state Government, Babale Umar Yauri, appreciated the efforts of HYPPADEC assisting the communities within few years of its existence. He also commended the intervention and support of the state governor in making sure that the commission operates successfully. The Chairman of HYPPADEC Governing Council, Joseph Terfa Ityav, appreciated the governor for his support, describing him as the father of HYPPADEC for supporting the activities of the commission.

