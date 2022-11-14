Flood: Bayelsa officially shuts IDP camps

As the flood which ravaged parts of Bayelsa State begins to recede and life returning to the state, state government has formally closed the Ox Bow Lake Camp for the internally displaced persons, so that people can go back to their homes and continue with their normal lives.

Recall that the 2022 heavy flooding wreaked havoc on almost all residents of the state, especially those at the metropolis, rendering about 95% of Bayelsans homeless and stranded. But the state government under Governor Douye Diri set up camps for those that can’t afford other means of survival.

Closing the Oxbow Lake Camp officially at the weekend, the coordinator, Ebiuwou Koko Obiyai, a House of Assembly member, representing Yenagoa constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House Of Assembly told the survivors to be of good cheer as they go back home. She said, “Today, we are closing this camp.

We have been here for 27 days. We were over twelve thousand in this camp. We did not record death. Nobody was sick to the extent that the hospital couldn’t treat the person. Rather God increased us, because we had over nine deliveries that we took to Gold Coast.

“My message to us as we go back, let us reunite with our families, because so many families were scattered and we wish you all well.” Commending the governor she said, “From the way the governor handled the flood issue, he did not abandon his people. He showed alot of concern and that is the sign of a good leader He took charge of the situation and provided a shelter for people to stay and we thank him on behalf of all the inmates.”

Also appreciating the state government, Daniel Jenifer a member of the camp thanked the governor for his magnanimity, adding that, “When the flood came, we were stranded before the governor brought us here. He fed us and took care of us.”

