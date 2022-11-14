Metro & Crime

Flood: Bayelsa officially shuts IDP camps

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

As the flood which ravaged parts of Bayelsa State begins to recede and life returning to the state, state government has formally closed the Ox Bow Lake Camp for the internally displaced persons, so that people can go back to their homes and continue with their normal lives.

 

Recall that the 2022 heavy flooding wreaked havoc on almost all residents of the state, especially those at the metropolis, rendering about 95% of Bayelsans homeless and stranded. But the state government under Governor Douye Diri set up camps for those that can’t afford other means of survival.

 

Closing the Oxbow Lake Camp officially at the weekend, the coordinator, Ebiuwou Koko Obiyai, a House of Assembly member, representing Yenagoa constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House Of Assembly told the survivors to be of good cheer as they go back home. She said, “Today, we are closing this camp.

 

We have been here for 27 days. We were over twelve thousand in this camp. We did not record death. Nobody was sick to the extent that the hospital couldn’t treat the person. Rather God increased us, because we had over nine deliveries that we took to Gold Coast.

“My message to us as we go back, let us reunite with our families, because so many families were scattered and we wish you all well.” Commending the governor she said, “From the way the governor handled the flood issue, he did not abandon his people. He showed alot of concern and that is the sign of a good leader  He took charge of the situation and provided a shelter for people to stay and we thank him on behalf of all the inmates.”

 

Also appreciating the state government, Daniel Jenifer a member of the camp thanked the governor for his magnanimity, adding that, “When the flood came, we were stranded before the governor brought us here. He fed us and took care of us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amotekun kills three kidnappers, arrests one

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

No clash with Fulani, says commandant   Personnel of Amotekun have shot dead three suspected kidnappers in the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State.   The state Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), disclosed this yesterday while clearing the air on the reported clash between his men and Fulani. Olayanju said the […]
Metro & Crime

Pilgrims Abscondment: FCTA tightens noose, adopts stringent measures

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

As the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) prepares for the next phase of pilgrimage to the holy land, it said all loopholes have been tightened to ensure that all pilgrims that embarked on pilgrimage on its platform were all accounted for, without any record of abscondment. The Director of the […]
Metro & Crime

FCTA: Massive demolition looms over Kubwa inferno

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Few days after kerosine explosion rocked Kubwa Village, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated moves to embark on massive demolition in the area.   The Administration said that residents and traders in the area have continued to contravene some urban and regional planning regulations and that demolition is most desirable now, to ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica