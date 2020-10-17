Flood: Catholic Priest, two others drown in Bayelsa

A Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, has reportedly been drowned, at the flooded area of Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Thursday night. Also, two school pupils were also drowned along the good news area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, according to an online news portal, DAILY POST. DAILY POST gathered yesterday that Ighorurhie aged 38, was a Missionary of St. Paul (MSP) from Delta State.

Sources close to the Missionary said the deceased lost his life when he fell into the water on his way to his residence from a wooden bridge popularly known as “Monkey Bridge.” It was also gathered that a section of the wooden bridge had been submerged by the rising water making walking on the slippery structure a difficult task for users.

A priest, who spoke anonymously, said: “This is a sad moment for us, Father was on his way back from Bomadi in Delta State when he met his untimely death but for the flood he could have driven his car straight to his residence instead parking same by the road.

“It was as he was walking on the wooden bridge part of which had been submerged that he slipped and drowned. Those staying at his residence had to raise alarm when they saw his car by the roadside and he was nowhere to be found. “They, however, became suspicious when they saw a bag containing some provisions floating on the water not far from the bridge. Divers were contracted and his remains were recovered.”

