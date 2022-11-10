News Top Stories

Flood: Challenge of aide to displaced persons in Bayelsa, others overwhelming, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that the challenge of bringing succour to persons displaced by the ravaging flood in Bayelsa and otherstateshasoverwhelmed the disaster management efforts of the government. This came as it described as inappropriate the call for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Recall that there have been calls for the Minister’s resignation following her declaration that Bayelsa did not rank among the first ten most affected states by the flood. Responding to the call, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a release yesterday said: “The scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State are deeply saddening.

The Presidency’s thoughts are with victims of, and those affected by, the floods. “However, calls from some quarters for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are not appropriate in this climate. Almost every state in Nigeria has been affected. “The Federal Government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with respect to the other states.

 

Our Reporters

