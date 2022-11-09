Flood: Challenge of bringing succour to displaced persons in Bayelsa, others overwhelming -Presidency

…says call for Minister’s resignation inappropriate

The Presidency has said that the challenge of bringing succour to persons displaced by the ravaging flood in Bayelsa and other states has overwhelmed the disaster management efforts of the government.

This came as it described as inappropriate the call for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Recall that there have been calls for the minister’s resignation following her declaration that Bayelsa did not rank among the first 10 most affected states by the flood.

Responding to the call, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a release Wednesday said: “The scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State are deeply saddening. The Presidency’s thoughts are with victims of, and those affected by, the floods.

“However, calls from some quarters for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are not appropriate in this climate. Almost every state in Nigeria has been affected.

“The Federal Government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with respect to the other states. No life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

“The challenge of bringing succour to the large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away has clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts so far but that is not to say no efforts are being made.

“The huge need for everything from foodstuff to tents, blankets and mosquito nets; antimalarial and other drugs clearly indicate that more resources are needed, not only by the disaster management agencies at the centre but also by those at the State and local council levels that are structurally, the first responders.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...