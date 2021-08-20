Metro & Crime

Flood claims 4 lives, several missing in Niger

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Niger State as four persons have been confirmed dead in the flood in Mashegu and Kontagora Local Government Areas. Our Correspondent gathered that the flood submerged over 2,000 houses, 1,000 farmlands and destroyed property in two councils.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday also destroyed a block industry and some other property belonging to one Alh Haruna Mure. Confirming the incident, the Director General of the state’s Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga said four people have been confirmed dead as a result of flood.

He, also disclosed that many people are still missing and that the Agency has launched an investigation into the incident in order to unravel whether the disaster was natural flood or excess water released from somewhere. Malam Abubakar Imam from Kasanga bridge in Mashegu Local Government Council told Journalists that over 2,000 houses were destroyed in the area as well as many crops washed away. Similarly, Murtala Salisu from Bubban Rami in Kontagora LGA stated that the flood did alot of damage as many people have been rendered homeless and farmlands washed away.

