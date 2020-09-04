Metro & Crime

Flood claims five Bauchi

Posted on

At least five people lost their lives to flood occasioned by a torrential rainfall in some communities in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Governor Bala Mohammed, who made this known in one of the affected communities in Dagu village yesterday, said the government was seriously disturbed by the loss of lives and property to the disaster. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), no fewer than 300 households, 2,000 animals and numerous farmlands were also affected by the flood.

The governor warned residents of the affected communities to desist from erecting structures on waterways and drains to avoid being submerged by flood and consequent loss of lives. Mohammed said the government had provided emergency relief materials, including 100 bags each of maize and millet as well as clothing materials and mats.

He added: “We would provide additional relief after proper assessment of the extent of damaged.’’ The governor said his administration would soon begin the construction of spacious waterways and culverts in the affected communities to prevent the recurrence of the incident. In his remarks, the Director- General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Mr. Lurwanu Kabir, said the government had directed the agency to tour the 21 local government areas to assess possible threat to environments. He said: “The tour will enable us to take proactive measures against such eventualities.”

Our Reporters

