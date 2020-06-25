Metro & Crime

Flood claims two, destroys 220 houses in Niger

At least two persons lost their lives while three others were seriously injured after a heavy rainfall caused flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.
The flood, which sacked 780 people, also affected over 220 buildings and destroyed property and other valuables believed to worth about N135.5 million.
It was learnt yesterday that the buildings affected include a police station, the Department of State Services (DSS) office, the Government Girl Secondary School, Government Science College, among other buildings.
During his presentation at plenary on the floor of the state House of Assembly, the member representing Mokwa Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Shaba Gbara, said that a committee was set up to find out the number of people affected and how they were affected.
He, however, called on the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to come to the aid of the victims by providing them with relief materials.
Gbara also urged the state government to seek intervention of other relevant Federal Government agencies in finding lasting solutions to destruction caused by the windstorm.
The lawmaker regretted that the people in his constituency suffer flood disasters every year and were not compensated by the state government.
According to him, the people’s farms and crops are also affected in the recent disaster.

