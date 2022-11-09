News

Flood: Constitute NDDC board now, Bayelsa tells FG

Bayelsa State Government has urged the Federal Government to constitute the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, when the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, made a donation of N10 million to help flood victims, the state government said the Federal Government has been swift at funding the North-East Development Agency in response to the flood in the North to the detriment of other flood ravaged-states inNiger Delta.

Governor Douye Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, described the effect of the flood in the state as “unimaginable”. According to him, the state will require a lot of money for the recovery process in terms of physical infrastructure and human resources that have been lost to the flood.

Diri noted that what the state has so far received from the federal agencies were some non-food items, stressing that all the relief materials airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force to the state were procured by the state government. He said: “We want to use this opportunity to reiterate our call on the Federal Government which has been very swift in funding the North East Development Commission to respond quickly to flooding in states in the North to also do so for the NDDC. The fact that the NDDC had been left comatose for so long is insensitivity on the part of the Federal Government.”

 

