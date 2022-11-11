Flood: Delta records 22 births in IDP camps

The Delta State Government has announced that it has recorded 22 new-born babies in the various Internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the state. It also said the number of flood victims has hit over 38,000. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who is the Intra-ministerial Flood Management Committee Chairman, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this in Asaba yesterday.

He said the flooding this year is far above what was experienced in 2012. Ukah said: “We started our sensitisation very early and we had stakeholders’ engagement with traditional rulers, community leadership, school and everybody that we needed to meet. “We were able to set up four camps by DESOPADEC (Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission) and eight camps by the state government and we had about 21,000 IDPs in those eight camps and over 17,000 in areas where DESOPADEC set up their own IDPs camps. “The Ministry of Environment was directed to open up the canals leading to the Niger River and DESOPADEC was also handy in this regard as they opened up canals around their own operational areas. “We thank God that we didn’t have so many deaths and we had a lot of deliveries up to 22babies in the different camps.”

He said the South and Central senatorial districts were most impacted by the flood in the state. He lamented that despite the unquantifiable loss associated with the flood, the Federal Government denied the state financial assistance, except for some relief items from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

