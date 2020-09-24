Metro & Crime

Flood destroys N950m property in 16 Bauchi LGs

Posted on Author Ali Garba Comment(0)

Flood accompanying a downpour has destroyed property and goods worth N950 million in 16 local government areas of Bauchi State. Governor Bala Abdulkadir disclosed this when he received the Director-General (DG) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Mohammed (rtd), during a courtesy visit yesterday at the Government House, Bauchi The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Bala Tella, said that the flood had devastated 16 local government areas in the state and 3,500 houses.

He said the flood also destroyed 2,000 farmlands,which “is an indication that in the near future there is going to be hunger in Bauchi State if nothing is done to avert future occurrences”. Abdulkadir added that the property destroyed did not include infrastructure such as roads that were washed away in Dambam, Darazo and Shira local government areas which would gulp a lot of resources to fix.

The governor explained that so far the state had received 220 trailers of food items of different varieties from SEMA. Earlier, the NEMA DG, Mohammed, said the agency was in the state to alert the state on a pending natural disaster which has been predicted by the National Metrological Agency (NIMET) that “over 200 local government areas in the country risk flooding”. The DG, represented by the Director, Liaison Services, Alhaji Bashir Idiris Garga, said the citizens must prepare ahead and ensure evacuate all gutters and drainages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police dismisses officer for allegedly killing tricyclist over N100 bribe in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police has dismissed one of its operatives in Adamawa State for allegedly killing a tricyclist who refused to give him bribe. The affected policemen, Corporal Richard Japheth, had on June 1, 2020 in Maiha Local Government Area allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, for not giving a bribe of N100. […]
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC workers to Uzodinma: Our agitation is sponsored by hunger, not politicians

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) who had embarked on a protest march over four months arrears of salaries have denied being sponsored by any politician to demand their rights. The workers, who spoke through their Union Leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function of their suffering […]
Metro & Crime

Emir’s death: Kaduna declares public holiday, three days mourning

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. The Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir el – Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, announced this in a statement on Monday. Adekeye said public offices would open on September 21 and September 22 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: