Flood destroys property, renders many homeless in Oyo, as Makinde promises palliatives

Sequel to the ravaging effects of the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and its environs, which rendered many people homeless and property destroyed, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid an on- the-spot-assessment visit to the communities affected.

Worst hit among the communities that the flood wreaked havoc were Iwo Road, Olodo, Onipepeye, Ariyo along Amuloko, among others.

Flood waters overflowed the banks of the rivers and canals around the areas and flowed into houses built on the low land around the bridges. Many cars and stalls were almost submerged by the flood despite the fact that government had recently dredged the streams.

But for divine intervention, a commercial motorcyclist who dared the rain and flood at Ariyo area of Ibadan would have been swept away. The flood swept him and his motorcycle, but he was able to cling onto a pole which saved him while his motorcycle was swept away. He was subsequently rescued by people that gathered around the area.

While inspecting the affected areas and sympathising with the victims, the governor was in the company of officials of the state Ministry of Public Works, Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project and the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency.

He said that he had directed the local government chairmen in the affected areas to write, seeking approval for immediate interventions.

He said by the time the government was able to get all the projects under the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project executed, the issue of flooding in the state would be dealt with.

The governor promised that the Ministry of Public Works would evaluate property destroyed and provide palliatives to the victims, adding tha “in the next 18 months, there would be appreciable improvement on flood management in the state”.

