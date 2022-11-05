Flood: Diri charges Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to visit Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State government has charged the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, to as a matter of urgency come to the state as she was directed by president, Muhammadu Buhari instead of depending on secondary report to make her conclusion. This is coming on the heels of her claim that Bayelsa State was not one of the 10 most impacted states by flooding that ravaged some states of the country weeks ago.

In a statement yesterday by the state Commissioner of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Duba, the state governor, Senator Duoye Diri, said; ‘‘it was disheartening but not surprising the slow response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the flood despite the President’s directive for her to come to the aid of the state,’’ adding that; ‘‘it was indeed a confirmation of the state’s belief that the federal ministry and its agencies have abandoned their responsibility and are not interested in managing the disaster. The statement continued; “The way the minister has treated our state is so unfortunate that our people are beginning to doubt that we are part of Nigeria. She sat comfortably in Abuja to determine the most flooded states. “Is it not curious that since the devastation occasioned by the flood occurred a month ago, no representative of the federal government has visited our state to assess the situation? “In fact, the minister’s bogus data with which she came to the conclusion that Bayelsa was not even one of the ten most impacted contradict basic science, common sense, concern and kindness.

“How can a state up North, Jigawa, be worst impacted when indeed Bayelsa State has the unfortunate responsibility of receiving the flood water that ran through more than 15 states? The data used by the federal ministry to arrive at the conclusion is suspect and erroneous. “How was it arrived at? By sitting in an office and conjuring figures? By the reality on ground, over 300 communities were impacted by the flood and almost a million people were displaced from their homes, many of them losing their livelihood, in Bayelsa State. And no other state in the federation is so impacted.

