Flood: Diri lauds Azikel Group’s donation

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to take a cue from the management of Azikel Group of Companies that pledged a donation of N350 million worth of food items to flood victims in the state.

Diri made the call yesterday when presi-dent of the firm, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, commended Eruani, who is a son of the state, for identifying with the flood-ravaged people of the state, noting that it was a demonstration of his love for his people In their time of distress.

He said: “You are the first person from our state to visit us at your level and capacity and that shows that you hold your people in your heart.” Diri, who also spoke on the state’s airport road being threatened by the flood, said the government took some urgent steps to rehabilitate portions of the road linking the facility and that the United Nigeria Airlines resumed commercial flights on Monday.

“Let me let Nigerians know that the airport is not cut off. Our airport is functional. That is why Azikel Group today flew into Yenagoa through the Bayelsa airport. “We took some proactive steps on the road leading to the airport. That road is now motorable and the airline operating here has also resumed today.”

Diri restated his call on the Federal Government to intervene in undertaking repair works on the portion of the East-West road ravaged by the flood at both axis of the bordering states of Rivers and Delta.

