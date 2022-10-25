News Top Stories

Flood: Diri lauds Azikel Group’s donation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to take a cue from the management of Azikel Group of Companies that pledged a donation of N350 million worth of food items to flood victims in the state.

Diri made the call yesterday when presi-dent of the firm, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

 

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, commended Eruani, who is a son of the state, for identifying with the flood-ravaged people  of the state, noting that it was a demonstration of his love for his people In their time of distress.

 

He said: “You are the first person from our state to visit us at your level and capacity and that shows that you hold your people in your heart.” Diri, who also spoke on the state’s airport road being threatened by the flood, said the government took some urgent steps to rehabilitate portions of the road linking the facility and that the United Nigeria Airlines resumed commercial flights on Monday.

“Let me let Nigerians know that the airport is not cut off. Our airport is functional. That is why Azikel Group today flew into Yenagoa through the Bayelsa airport. “We took some proactive steps on the road leading to the airport. That road is now motorable and the airline operating here has also resumed today.”

 

Diri restated his call on the Federal Government to intervene in undertaking repair works on the portion of the East-West road ravaged by the flood at both axis of the bordering states of Rivers and Delta.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbagi: Okowa’ll hand over to me in 2023

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A former Minister of Education and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, would hand over to him in 2023. Gbagi, who scored Okowa high in accountability, infrastructural development and described him a ‘great politician,’ said the governor knew him as an astute industrialist, hence would […]
News Top Stories

Court to Buhari: You can’t abdicate your duties to Senate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…faults President on appointment of 11 FCT Judges The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of 11 Judges of the Federal Capital Territory High Court. The court in clear terms told President Buhari that his responsibility in the appointment of 11 judges recommended by the National Judicial […]
News

Gnashing their teeth over state of Calabar-Itu highway

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Travellers along Calabar-Itu highway have expressed their displeasure over the deplorable state of the road for over three years now. They complained that the Calabar-Itu highway, which was constructed in the mid-70, is now death trap as it has remained without maintenance ever since it was constructed. A survey carried out by the Correspondents Chapel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica