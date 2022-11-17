News

Flood: Diri urges FG to give Bayelsa farmers loan

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged the Federal government to give more loans to farmers in the state to mitigate the effect of flood. Diri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor Senator, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, visited Bayelsa and Delta states to commiserate with the governments on the flood disaster which destroyed farmlands, property and livelihoods. He said: “It is better to be late than not come at all.

The cause is beyond the state and the country. Man has treated the environment badly and the environment has decided to fight back. We are happy that you have finally come. “We urge you to increase the number of beneficiaries of the GEEP programme so that more farmers can produce more good, having lost most of their farmlands to flood “.

Farouq stated that apart from the 12,000 metric tonnes of grains already distributed to states affected by the floods, as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has also delivered three consignments of food and non-food items to Bayelsa state since July 2022. She commended the Bayelsa State Government for its support to its people during the initial time of distress, adding that government sympathizes with all the victims and states devastated by the disaster.

 

