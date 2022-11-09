Flood Disaster: Bayelsa monarchs ask N’Delta to sue FG

The traditional rulers in Bayelsa State have asked Ijaws and elders of the state to sue the Federal Government for abandoning the Niger Delta waterways for over 50 years without taking care of the rivers. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during a press conference, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council who is also the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo stated that the Federal Government has been taking away the proceeds from the land without caring about the land. The traditional rulers also said that the Federal Government should commission seasoned experts to advise on what to do to stop the negative effects of the flooding.

They asked the Federal Government to “deploy oil and gas money which was supposed to have been deployed decades ago” for the development of their area to check the ravaging flood. Dakolo said: “The Nigerian government has never serviced the river system in the last 50 years.

As a matter of fact, I believe that Ijaw and Niger Delta should rise up and sue the Federal Government and demand appropriate compensation for 50 years of disservice. “We did not mince words in condemning the complete absence of agents of statutory Federal Government agencies and ministries saddled with the job of rendering assistance in our domains at times such as these rather we were seeing oil workers in their coveralls safe in their shuttles, going about their greasy, oily business, all over our flood ravaged state.

“While this type of calamity had never befallen our people, we had never imagined that this degree of extreme insensitivity and lack of interest would be displayed with respect to the survival and welfare of our peaceful people who are all fellow citizens of this great country for all to see at a time like this. “The Federal Government that has the whole oil money has not deliberately walked to us to do something about the rivers around Niger Delta. That has to be done. “The effort to build a dam must come from the Federal Government because a state like Bayelsa cannot build a dam.”

