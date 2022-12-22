Flood Disaster: Buhari asks Senate to approve N819.5bn supplementary budget for 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve N819.5 billion as the supplementary budget for 2022 to fix the critical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, destroyed by floods. The request was contained in a letter to the upper house read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during yesterday’s plenary.

According to Buhari, the loan is meant for the capital expenditure component of the 2022 budget with an attendant increase of deficit to N8.17 trillion. He said the supplementary budget would be “financed through additional domestic borrowings”. The letter reads: “The year 2022 has witnessed the worst flood incident in recent history which has caused massive destruction of farmlands at a point already closed to harvest season.

“This may compound the situation of food security and nutrition in the country. The flood has also devastated road infrastructure across the 36 states and the FCT as well as bridges nationwide that are critical for the movement of goods and services. “The water sector was equally affected by the flood and there is a need to complete some ongoing critical projects that have already achieved about 85 percent completion. “The nine critical projects proposed in the sector cut across water supply, dam projects and irrigation projects nationwide. “I have approved a supplementary budget of 2022 appropriation of N819.536 billion, all of which are capital expenditure.

“The supplementary will be financed through additional domestic borrowings which will raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and deficit to GDP ratio to 4.43%.” After reading the letter, Lawan forwarded it to the Committees on Appropriations, Finance, Works, Water Resources and Agriculture for consideration. According to him, the supplementary budget will be passed today alongside the 2023 Appropriation Bill. He also said the muchexpected Finance Bill 2022 as well as the 2023 Federal Inland Revenue Service Budget (FIRS) would be passed today being the last sitting day in the year by the Senate.

