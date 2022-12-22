News

Flood Disaster: Buhari asks Senate to approve N819.5bn supplementary budget for 2022

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve N819.5 billion as the supplementary budget for 2022 to fix the critical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, destroyed by floods. The request was contained in a letter to the upper house read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during yesterday’s plenary.

According to Buhari, the loan is meant for the capital expenditure component of the 2022 budget with an attendant increase of deficit to N8.17 trillion. He said the supplementary budget would be “financed through additional domestic borrowings”. The letter reads: “The year 2022 has witnessed the worst flood incident in recent history which has caused massive destruction of farmlands at a point already closed to harvest season.

“This may compound the situation of food security and nutrition in the country. The flood has also devastated road infrastructure across the 36 states and the FCT as well as bridges nationwide that are critical for the movement of goods and services. “The water sector was equally affected by the flood and there is a need to complete some ongoing critical projects that have already achieved about 85 percent completion. “The nine critical projects proposed in the sector cut across water supply, dam projects and irrigation projects nationwide. “I have approved a supplementary budget of 2022 appropriation of N819.536 billion, all of which are capital expenditure.

“The supplementary will be financed through additional domestic borrowings which will raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and deficit to GDP ratio to 4.43%.” After reading the letter, Lawan forwarded it to the Committees on Appropriations, Finance, Works, Water Resources and Agriculture for consideration. According to him, the supplementary budget will be passed today alongside the 2023 Appropriation Bill. He also said the muchexpected Finance Bill 2022 as well as the 2023 Federal Inland Revenue Service Budget (FIRS) would be passed today being the last sitting day in the year by the Senate.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

…I’m committed to sustainable devt – Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Umuahia

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia North district has reiterated his resolve to bring sustainable development to the senatorial district and Abia State in general.   Speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of the two kilometre Akama, Ugwuavo Road in Arochukwu town, the Senate Chief Whip said: “I want sustainable development for the people, not […]
News Top Stories

Shetima, qualified, competent as VP, says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated Senator Kashim Shetima over his nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential  election. The governor, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described Shetima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the office of vice […]
News Top Stories

Anti-graft: FG to adopt non-conviction forfeiture in 2022 –PACAC scribe

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…says no data of corruption cases in the country The Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, has said that the various anti-graft agencies in the countrywillrecoverassetsof corrupt persons in 2022, using the non-conviction assets base forfeiture provisions. This is as he bemoaned the absence of data of […]

