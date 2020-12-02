Flood disaster: FG donates relief materials to Benue victims

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday donated dozens of relief materials to victims of this year’s flood disaster in Benue State to provide succour for the hardship they passed through during the incident.

NEMA Director General, Air Vice-Marshall (AVM) Mohammed Mahmud (rtd), stated this while handing over the items to the Benue State government through the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior in Makurdi.

AVM Mahmud, who was represented by the North Central Coordinator of the agency covering Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau states, Mr. Eugene Nyelong, said the items included both food and non-food items and were distributed to four benefitting local government areas of Makurdi, Otukpo, Agatu and Guma, the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The NEMA helmsman listed the items to include bags of rice and beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tomatoes, pasta, bags of sugar, mattresses, mosquito nets, blankets, bath towels, detergents and soap.

Others were diapers, sanitary pads, women clothing, children clothing, men clothing, cooking pots, cooking stoves, plastic buckets, cement bags, roofing sheets, zinc nails and three inches nails. AVM Mahmud said the agency had carried out an impact assessment of the affected local government councils that would be impacted upon by working in synergy with critical stakeholders and coordinating agencies with the state SEMA, during which high risk prone areas were identified. Benue SEMA Executive Secretary, Shior, who received the items on behalf of the state government, commended the Federal Government for the sustained support to victims of the disaster.

Shior also announced the donation of five trucks of grains by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for distribution to the most vulnerable people in the state, saying that the items would be judiciously distributed to the targeted population.

He lamented the negative effect the flood disaster had on the victims, and appreciated the unrelenting efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom in addressing the plights of the victims

