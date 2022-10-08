News

Flood Disaster: Tinubu sympathises with Kogi, Edo, Nasarawa, seeks immediate relief

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a message of sympathy to the governments and people of Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states over the recent flooding that wreaked havoc in parts of the states, most especially Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. According to him, he had followed the news of recent flooding in some states while he was Abroad and was particularly touched by the hardship the flood had caused in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states. The APC presidential candidate while sympathising with Governors Yahaya Bello, Godwin Obaseki and Abdullahi Sule, in a statement from his Media Office, urged them to be strong in the face of this challenge. He urged them to provide succour to the victims who are still in distress.

He however called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency to act fast to support the victims with immediate relief materials while the states collaborate with the Federal Government in finding long lasting solutions to the problem of perennial flooding.

The Media office quoted him as saying, “I returned to Nigeria yesterday evening. And having been following the sad news of flooding that wreaked havoc and brought untold hardship on our people in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states, I sympathise with the governors of these states who as first responders are battling to provide succour and support to the victims. “I am deeply saddened by the news of loss of unquantifiable properties, farmlands and huge investments in agricultural produce in Nasarawa. “The images of this flood in Lokoja and its environment call for a fast and coordinated response to bring immediate relief to our people while the government works on lasting solutions to this problem.”

 

