Flood displaces 20,000 in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

At least 20,000 people have been sacked by flood in three communities in Nasarawa State this year.

 

The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zakari Alu Maga, disclosed this yesterday during an interview with journalists in Lafia, the state capital. He said: “The affected communities are Ribi, Ara and Odeni Magaji in Awe and Nasarawa local government areas of the state.”

 

Maga, however, said the agency had purchased and donated five canoes to five flood-prone local government areas of the state as a means of evacuating victims caught up in the eventuality of flood disaster.

 

The NASEMA boss explained that the state government had transported families of members of the terrorists recently captured by the 4 Special Forces Command back to their states of origin.

 

He said: “We have transported about 400 family members of the terrorists group, Darul-Salam recently captured by the Nigerian Army to 14 states. Whereas Kogi and Niger states have come and took those family members of the terrorists belonging to their states.”

 

Maga said that his agency was making efforts to procure some relief materials to add up with the stocks already in the agency’s stores for distribution to victims of the flood.

