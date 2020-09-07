Metro & Crime

Flood displaces 20,000 persons in Nasarawa

At least 20,000 persons have been sacked by flood in three communities in Nasarawa State this year.

 

 

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zakari Alu Maga, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.

 

He said: “The affected communities include Ribi, Ara and Odeni Magaji in Awe and Nasarawa local government areas of the state respectively.”

 

The NASEMA Executive Secretary, however, said the agency has purchased and donated five canoes to five flood-prone local government areas of the state as a means of evacuating victims should they be caught up in flood disasters in the areas.

 

He explained that the state government had transported familes of members of the terrororists group recently captured by the 4 Special Forces Command back to their states of origin.

 

“We have transported about 400 family members of the terrorists group, Darul- Salam recently captured by the  Nigerian Army to 14 states. Kogi and Niger states had come and take those family members of the terrorists belonging to their states.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

