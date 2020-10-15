Flood displaces 600 in Anambra

No fewer than six hundred residents have been displaced by flood in Anambra West local government area of Anambra State. Of the 600, women and children accounted for 300 including youths and the sick. However, in what appeared as a rescue mission by the Willie Obiano-led administration, administrative headquarters of Anambra West local government area has been relocated to Otuocha the headquarters of Anambra East local government area with a view to addressing urgent needs of the displaced victims. Also the state government has established four Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps for the flood victims of Anambra West local government area with two located at Anambra East and the others in Onitsha.

Chairman of Anambra West local government area, Chief Sylvester Okafor, who spoke to reporters yesterday at Otuocha, said “we have over six hundred persons who are totally displaced by the flood in my local government area and we have relocated our headquarters to Otuocha the headquarters of Anambra East and we now have Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in four places such as two in Onitsha and two others here in Anambra East.”

Okafor went on: “What we are doing is to work with State Emergency Management Agency SEMA and the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to take care of the displaced persons and we carried along with us our medical personnel from the health department of the Council area. “The problem is that NEMA always supplies those seedlings and crops after the farmers have completed cultivation and this is not proper because it becomes useless to the farmers.”

