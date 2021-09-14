Flood: ECOWAS, Red Cross on rescue mission in Nigeria

Last week, the flood disaster across the country, which reportedly affected over 11,000 persons in 16 states, received a special attention in the Federal Capital Territory. CALEB ONWE reports

It was a synergy created by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development ( FMHADMSD), to work out modalities of implementing half a $500,000 humanitarian projects in 16 states.

The kick off meeting for Flood Disaster Response Project 2020-2021 attracted representatives from the 16 states said to have been selected to benefit from this phase of the programme.

Stakeholders from Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kebbi, Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Sokoto, Katsina and Jigawa states, attended the meeting. They came to also see samples of relief materials already procured for distribution to the victims of flood disaster in their respective states. Some of the relief materials displayed during the meeting included food stuffs and basic household items.

The items include, bags of rice, cooking oil, toiletries, footwear, mats and other materials. Inside Abuja gathered that the quick intervention projects, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, will be funded by ECOWAS and executed by the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Secretary General, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Dr. Abubakar Kende, said the humanitarian projects were conceived to mitigate the adverse effects of the 2020 flooding disaster in the worst hit states, with about 1, 600 households and 11, 200 persons. Kende said the intervention was symbolic of the strength of the synergy between the Economic Community of West African States, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

While he counselled that citizens across the country should desist from actions that promote climate change, he stated that the Nigerian Red Cross Society will remain committed to contributing to global humanitarian and development agenda.

Kende said the tripartite initiative was aimed at providing quick intervention to alleviate the sufferings of the most vulnerable people in flood ravaged communities. He lamented that the annual flood disaster in Nigeria had become a depleting factor to the country’s economy.

He further called on all stakeholders to put up necessary actions and infrastructures that will help to control flooding at the flood prone communities. On how the relief materials and other projects will be distributed to the victims, he explained several volunteers were engaged in the various affected communities to do a needs assessment.

According to him, the intervention will focus more on persons and households that lost sources of income, especially widows and the poorest of the poor. He said the overall objective was to improve the living condition of 1,600 households.

This is approximately 11,200 persons who were affected by floods in 16 states. Inside Abuja learnt that Nigeria was benefiting from the sub-regional body’s intervention fund for flooding disaster, alongside other nine countries. It was learnt that ECOWAS initiated the humanitarian intervention programme for member states, to authenticate its relevance.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Nuhu, said the regional body was no longer a body that only hold meetings and do paper work, but an organisation that implement programmes that positively impact the lives of people. Nuhu, who was represented at the event by Victor Makwe, also pledged that ECOWAS will ensure that all funds meant for any development would be judiciously utilised.

The Head, Disaster Risk Reduction Division, ECOWAS, Mohammed Ibrahim, said Nigeria was one of the worst hit countries by the flood, in fact, second after Niger Republic. Ibrahim said ECOWAS was committing the fund to tackle the menace of flooding and also improve standard of living among citizens of member countries.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Alkali, stated that the projects will be carried out simultaneously across the country.

Alkali, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Disaster Management of the Ministry, Dr. Abubakar Suleiman, also said measures have been put in place to ensure that the project was not diverted.

