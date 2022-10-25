News Top Stories

Flood: Elders ask Buhari to visit Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Elders’ Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently visit Bayelsa State to assess the damage done by flooding in the state.

Former deputy governor, Gboribiogha Jonah, who is the Chairman of the council, made the call yesterday while donating food items on behalf of the group. Donating bags of rice and garri to the state government at the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camp at Ox-Bow Lake Yenagoa, Jonah insisted that in line with the National Disaster Management System, it was the responsibility of the federal agencies to take the lead role rather than leaving the state to contend with the flood disaster.

The former military officer warned that the already appalling situation might relapse into a humanitarian crisis if the Federal Government failed to act swiftly. The group advised the Federal Government to build flood shelters to provide comfortable accommodation each time a flood occurs.

The elders, however, praised Governor Douye Diri for the courage and determination he has demonstrated in the face of the flood disaster. Gboribiogha said: “We will continue to support the governor in his efforts to mitigate the effects of the flood.”

 

Receiving the relief materials, the Chairman of the Flood Mitigation Task Force and Commissioner for Environment Iselemah Gbarambiri thanked the elders for the gesture.

 

