Flood: Enugu to demolish houses, structures on waterways

Enugu State council chairman, Mr. Cosmas Ugwueze, yesterday said that his administration would demolish illegal houses and structures built on top of gutters or water channels to check flooding.

Ugwueze, who is Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Area in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka stated that the plans, besides ensuring free flow of water in drains, was to restore the original master plan of Nsukka town. The council boss also said that as part of measures to restore the beauty of Nsukka, his administration would embark on planting of trees and flowers in the urban centre.

The Chairman also urged residents to always keep their environment clean, maintain proper hygiene and ensure good health, saying his administration would not tolerate indiscriminate dumping of wastes inside gutters that would prevent free flow of water in drainage systems during rainfall. Ugweze said: “Very soon the Department of Works and Town Planning in the council will start removing illegal structures erected on top of gutter or on water channels.

“The illegal structures do not only prevent free flow of water during rainfall but also deface the beauty of Nsukka town. “The illegal structures cause flooding during rainy season and most times lead to destruction of houses and render people homeless. “I will emulate Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s good example in planting flowers and trees which has helped to beautify and add aesthetic to Enugu, the state capital. “Flowers and trees also help to check erosion as well as serve as wind-beakers.

“Planting of flowers and trees also help us to breathe fresh air. They release more oxygen to the environment and absorb carbon dioxide which human beings breathe out. “Residents should keep their environments neat, clean the gutters in front of their houses and shops regularly.

”This will help them to breathe fresh air that will promote good health. “Every effort of government to ensure good healthcare for the people will be an exercise in futility if the environment is dirty and smelly.”

Ugwueze, who was the council’s vicechairman, was sworn in as substantive chairman by Ugwuanyi on June 29. This was as result of the sudden death of the erstwhile Nsukka Chairman, Chief Patrick Omeje on June 16.

