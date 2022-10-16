Flood: Epidemics loom in states

The flooding incidents currently effecting various states in Nigeria has assumed a different dimension on residents of the affected communities in Edo North Senatorial Zone, where there is the fear of possible epidemics as indigenes can’t find drinking water nor places to bury their dead ones.

This is even as the Igwe of Abala Kingdom, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Igwe Frederick Egbunokonye, has been sacked from his palace and the field office of the Delta State Internal Revenue Service, Patani submerged by the ravaging flood.

In Edo State, over 12 communities in three local government areas – Etsako Central, Etsako West, and Etsako East- were worst hit.

They include: Udaba-Ekphei, Anegbette, Ukpeko Orle, Ofukpo, Agbabu, Osomegbe, Udochi, Yelwa, Ake Island and Ifeku Island among others.

The communities were submerged by flood as a result of torrential rain in the last few months as a result of the River Niger overflowing its banks.

The residents were made to flee their communities as the water level, has gone above the window level of their houses while those who managed to move around do so in canoes.

However, the current fear is that of epidemics as those in the affected communities are crying over lack of access to drinking water in the affected areas.

A graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, and indigene of Udaba – Ekphei, Etsako Central LGA, Moses Giwa, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said they have never witnessed anything like this.

He said: “We have been seeing it every year, just that this year’s case is something else. As I speak, the whole community has been flooded, some people have gone to IDP Camps, some have gone to the upper land, while others insisted they are not leaving their homes and they are on the water as I speak to you now. The flood has taken over our farmland, our homes, but the worst problem is that of lack of drinking water. We can’t find water to drink anywhere. The whole schools, markets and worship centes have submerged the water we drink and has been polluted. Many are sick now. The hospital has been submerged.”

He continued: “In 2012, during the last severe flooding, then Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, did his best by providing Resettlement Camps and relief materials. We have heard nothing from the present government. No one has come to either visit or find out havoc wreaked on our community. They should please come to our aid.”

He has a soulmate in Isaac Omoaka, also a native of Udaba. He said: “This is the worst flood we have had since 2012. We thought we had had the worst until churches, mosques, markets; schools were all being taken over by flood.

“Farmlands with rice, cassava, vegetables, potatoes, ground nuts and others have been completely submerged by the devastating floods.

“Now the only available space in the community is not more than 200meters from the flood and that is where we use as the market; places like the Catholic Church, the Christ Apostolic Church and Mosque are submerged. The road leading to the village is submerged.

“One of our sons, who retired as a colonel in the Army took it upon himself to provide a modern hospital with mortuary, x-rays and laboratory facilities, primary and secondary schools to the community. All these places have been submerged. One of the problem now is that even where to bury our dead ones.

“A total of five persons have died but no place to bury them. The community is a low land and we have a river that flows through the community. The river is a tributary to the River Niger. Whenever it rains, the whole place will be flooded.”

Earlier, the Edo State Government during an inspection tour pledged support for residents of riverine communities in the state, noting that it has put in place adequate plans to provide relief to residents on the banks of the river Niger in the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Engr. Osasere Evboumwan, inspecting the facilities at the Resettlement Camp, Udaba Ekperi, said the state government plans to ensure proper relocation of residents in lowlands and riverine areas who might be displaced from their homes by the rising water levels occasioned by the overflow of the River Niger.

Flood sacks monarch, overruns Delta revenue office, five towns

Meanwhile, the situation is no less different in neighboring Delta State. Igwe of Abala Kingdom, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Igwe Fredrick Egbunokonye, has been sacked from his palace while the field office of the State Internal Revenue Service, Patani, has been submerged.

Also, the flood severely submerged Ewulu and Oko towns, Aniocha South and Oshimili South LGA respectively, destroyed farmlands, crops, and uprooted ancestral trees, houses and shrines.

Director General, Delta State Bureau for Orientation Agency, Eugene Uzum, confirmed the disasters.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered that nine Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps should be constructed, and three already equipped to house victims.

Revenue staff (names withheld) in Asaba Wednesday lamented that the torrential rains have wreaked havoc on the government facilities.

Our source said: “The increasing flood had got to the point that the entire compound of the office, its surroundings and adjoining streets, had become flooded.”

Similarly, Comrade Osisi Ugochukwu Awele, the Organizing Secretary of National Youths Council of Nigeria, Aniocha South Chapter, at Ewulu, said the flood became very severe since two weeks ago.

He said the people of the area have lost their farms, fish ponds and homes to the flood.

Igwe Ogbunokonye, who has relocated temporarily to Asaba, supported by the Obowu of the kingdom, Elder Chike Ugwunmadu, said 70 per cent of Abala-Oshimili has gone under waters.

Also, Illah Kingdom, Oshimili North LGA was not spared. The two Isoko council areas – North and south, have been submerged.

In another development, the Bayelsa State government has expressed concerns that the impact of this year’s flooding might result in humanitarian crisis.

The Commissioner for Environment and chairman of the state’s Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, who raised the concern on Saturday, while giving update on the committee’s activities, said no fewer than 300 communities and villages have either been totally or partially submerged in the state.

Gbaranbiri also disclosed that about 700,000 persons have either been displaced or affected by the flood.

He said virtually all the communities and streets in Yenagoa Local Government Area have also been either submerged or partially flooded.

Communities in five other local government areas namely Sagbama, Ekeremor, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw were equally seriously affected by the flood.

The Environment Commissioner said there have been reported cases of corpses being washed up at the cemetery in Asokoro, raising concerns of an impending health crisis.

He, however, assured the people that the government would do its best to bring relief to victims of the flood as the committee was working round the clock to address the challenge of the current crisis.

On Friday, Governor Duoye Diri restated his proposal for a post- flood management roundtable between worst-hit states and the Federal Government.

The Bayelsa governor said

yesterdaysuch discourse had become necessary due to the infrastructure damage and the amount of state resources deployed in tackling the flood menace.

He spoke as he continued his on-the-spot assessment tour to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and other communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Areas visited included the Amassoma road leading to the Niger Delta University (NDU), which has been cut off on three points along the road and left commuters stranded.

Diri said the unfortunate incident would prevent the resumption of lectures at the university now that the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has called off its eight-month-old strike.

While lamenting the huge cost of fixing the damaged roads by his government, Diri stressed that individual losses of property and deaths would be minimal if a permanent solution was immediately adopted.

His words: “I have already thought out a line of action. Post-flood mitigation is very important to us at this time. The post-flood period will be about our destroyed infrastructure, particularly roads.

“On Thursday, we saw the road leading to Sagbama from Ekeremor had been badly damaged by the flood. Now, the road from Yenagoa to Amassoma, where you have the Niger Delta University has collapsed in three areas. So, even with the ASUU calling off its strike, the university cannot resume. That is what I have been talking about the peculiarity of Bayelsa State and our Niger Delta environment.

“It will cost the state billions of naira before those roads would be repaired. Also, there is individual losses in terms of houses that have collapsed as a result of the flood and the deaths we have witnessed.

“In the post-flood management, the Federal Government has to sit with the states to look for a lasting and permanent solution. One of such solutions is the construction of a dam, so when water is released from wherever, we should be able to contain it in Nigeria.”

The governor equally inspected the state-owned airport and expressed delight that despite the magnitude of the flood, the airport was not submerged contrary to speculations by opposition elements to discredit one of the best airports in the country.

He also visited the School of Nursing and Basic Midwifery in Tombia, Alamieyeseigha Road, Opolo, the Oxbow Lake Pavilion and the State Assembly Quarters, Azikoro.

Others were a camp for internally displaced persons provided by Chief Abel Ebifemowei along the Yenagoa-Amassoma road, Igbedi community and he Agudama-Ekpetiama road.

