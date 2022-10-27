Flood: FG needs N80bn to rehabilitate 154 transport sites

The Federal Government has said it had identified at least 154 locations where transport infrastructures have been damaged by the ravaging flood disaster across the country. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made this disclosure yesterday at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, also disclosed that the government would need over N80 billion to fix the damages. According to him, the flood disaster across the country claimed 612 lives, displaced1.4 million persons and destroyed thousands of properties worth billions of naira. At the briefing featuring the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, and the Minister of Information a d Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Fashola absolved Federal Government from blame for not providing temporary shelters for homeless citizens in vulnerable flood plains. According to him, states and local governments of the victims have the statutory responsibilities of doing that.
