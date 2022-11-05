Flood: FG to partner World Bank on post – disaster assessment

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar Farouq has said that the ministry will partner the World Bank to conduct a post – disaster rapid impact assessment. Farouq, who disclosed this at a Ministerial briefing in Abuja, said that the post rapid impact assessment will use the Global Rapid post-disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE).

“This exercise is intended to give an immediate understanding and estimation of the extent of damage and loss caused by the flood. This rapid estimation is needed because the physical Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) will take between 6 to 8 months. So while we wait for the PDNA to be conducted, we can use the GRADE for planning and financial purposes. “As GRADE has been found to be fairly accurate, the findings will guide programs of recovery and flood prevention. We are keenly waiting for the result of the GRADE assessment on or before 2nd December, 2022,” she said. The minister once again condoled with victims of the recent flood disaster in the country which ravaged through many states and left hundreds dead.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...