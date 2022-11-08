Flood, food insecurity harbingers of malnutrition

The recent massive flood that swept across many parts of Nigeria – washing away persons, homes and farmlands – is an indication that food shortage is imminent and the rate of malnutrition could worsen. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

In the last one month, many communities in Nigeria have been submerged, following a massive flood that came with the heavy rains and the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameron. In the process, large expanse of farmlands and the crops in them, were washed away, leaving many families who depend on farming as a means of livelihood, in distress.

Although, the Federal Government has ordered the release of grains from its strategic reserves and the distribution of same as relief materials to the impacted communities, the ripple effects of this natural disaster will manifest in different forms and in several ways in the near future.

In many of the impacted communities, some farmers were said to had hurriedly harvested some of the farm produce while many others could not do much to salvage the situation. In whichever way one might look at it, there is the likelihood of food shortage and high cost of food stuffs in the coming months.

Already, 19 million people are food insecure, out of which one million suffer from acute food insecurity and are not sure where their next meal will come from due to poverty. Over the last one year, food prices have witnessed a 23 per cent increase. It therefore goes without saying that the rate of malnutrition would worsen in the country.

Malnutrition

Currently, Nigeria is ranked number one in Africa and second in the world in terms of the number of malnourished children. The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that approximately 14.7 million children under five years of age will suffer from moderate and severe acute malnutrition this year. Out of this, an estimated 1.7million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, but only two children out of every ten affected has access to treatment .

Available statistics show that Nigeria has second highest burden of stunted children (short for their age) in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 33.3 per cent. In addition, 11.6 percent of Nigerian children aged 6-59 months are wasted( thin for their age) while 1.5 per cent of them are overweight ( heavy for their height).

Furthermore, one out of ten children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday and malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under-five children. It is said that almost a hundred children die every hour in Nigeria and children suffering severe acute malnutrition are twelve times more likely to die than a healthy child.

Yet, the rate of malnutrition have remained unacceptably high in Nigeria, thereby impacting negatively on health, education and economic productivity. The country loses as high as 11 per cent of GDP which is the equivalent of $1.5billion annually.

The roundtable

This scary situation was brought to the fore last week at a media roundtable organised by the National Council on Nutrition (NCN), the highest decision making body on Nutrition matters in the country.

Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF Nigeria, Nemat Hajeebhoy, observed that the severe flooding, the loss of agricultural produce, the spiralling inflation and other factors currently at play would affect food security and nutrition in Nigeria. which may worsen in 2023, with children suffering the consequences the most.

Hajeebhoy described the situation in Nigeria as a “nutrition emergency” which must be tackled headlong to avert the calamitous consequences. “There is a nutrition emergency in the country today. Nigeria is ranked number one in Africa and second in the world in the total number of children malnourished.

“We have some good news, we have seen stunting come down over the years but that rate of decline is very slow. Moreover, this slow rate of decline is costing the Nigerian economy, 11 percent GDP loss,” she said.

Abimbola Adesanmi, Senior Special amAssistant to the President on Nutrition, Office of the Vice-President, said the Federal Government has formulated policies to end hunger in the country.

According to Adesanmi, the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to the achievement of the 2015-2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National council on Nutrition (NCN) which is working in line with SDG 2 goal of ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition, have ensured that national indicators are aligned with global targets through national policies, strategies, and guidelines.

“On the policy front, the National multisectoral plan of action for food and nutrition in Nigeria (2019-2023), National Policy on Food and Nutrition in Nigeria 2016-2025, and Agricultural Promotion Policy 2016-2020 among others have been developed by the government with technical and financial support from development partners and stakeholders in line with national development plans and the attainment of the SDGs.

The NCN Delivery Unit was set up to ensure results-oriented nutrition policy development and program implementation by relevant sectors at the Federal and State levels. Using the unique position within the National Council on Nutrition, the DUfacilitates the prioritization of designed nutrition interventions in a manner that responds to and surmounts complex underlying systems and processes,” Adesanmi said.

Participants at the roundtable dialogue were made to understand that malnutrition is not just about abnirmalities in weight and height of the child but has a lot to do with the development of the child’s brain and the resultant cognitive capacity in adulthood.

It was recommended that nursing mothers should endeavour to provide exclusive breast feeding for their infants for the first six months and thereafter, ensure the child is placed on a balanced diet. According to experts, the first 1,000 days in the life of a child is a critical window of opportunity to prevent malnutrition. Curiously, it costs only N6,000 to prevent a child from being malnourished while it costs N57,000 to treat a malnourished child.

Plan of action

It was resolved that the government should increase funding for budget lines that promote nutrition while also funding policies and programmes on Nutrition.

The National Council on Nutrition appealed to the media to dedicate more space and time to issues bodering on nutrition as putting such issues on the front burner would generate more interest and greater participation among the populace.

In the face of the recent flooding that hit the country, the media must not allow politicians to merely cash in on it to donate tokens in exchange for votes. The perennial flooding must be taken to the campaign grounds, town hall meetings media interviews and other podiums where politicians can be interrogated on their knowledge of the issues, the consequences on the people and what solutions they have to offer.

