Flood: Group hails NDDC for fixing East West Road

The Niger Delta accountability for progress (NDAP) yesterday hailed the Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Emmanuel Audu- Ohwavborua and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, for living up to their promise of carrying out palliative work on the sections of the East-West road destroyed by flood.

The NDAP observed that the immediate intervention by the NDDC to repair the road and facilitate movement was an indication that the new leadership of the commission meant business and understood the mandate of the commission as an interventionist agency. The convener of the group, Charles Ogbado, recalled that the damaged road particularly dealt a deadly blow on Bayelsa state, which was cut off from its neighbours and led to massive humanitarian crisis as no vehicle from either Delta or Rivers State could access the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...