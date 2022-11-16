Flood: Group hails NDDC, Umana for fixing East West Road

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Accountability for Progress (NDAP) on Tuesday hailed acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana for living up to their promise of carrying out palliative work on the damaged sections of the East-West destroyed by flood.

The NDAP observed that the immediate intervention by the NDDC to repair the road and facilitate movement was an indication that the new leadership of the Commission meant business and understood the mandate of the Commission as an interventionist agency.

The convener of the group, Charles Ogbado recalled that the damaged road particularly dealt a blow to Bayelsa State, which was cut off from its neighbours and led to massive humanitarian crisis as no vehicle from either Delta or Rivers state could access the state.

He applauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, for his firm, clear and transperant leadership, which he said had reflected in the positive change of attitude in NDDC.

Ogbado further commended the NDDC boss for paying all accumulated salary arrears owed some category of workers and establishing a cordial relationship between employees and the management of the commission to allow peaceful and cordial work environment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...