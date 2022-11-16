Metro & Crime

Flood: Group hails NDDC, Umana for fixing East West Road

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

The Niger Delta Accountability for Progress (NDAP) on Tuesday hailed acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana for living up to their promise of carrying out palliative work on the damaged sections of the East-West destroyed by flood.

The NDAP observed that the immediate intervention by the NDDC to repair the road and facilitate movement was an indication that the new leadership of the Commission meant business and understood the mandate of the Commission as an interventionist agency.

The convener of the group, Charles Ogbado recalled that the damaged road particularly dealt a blow to Bayelsa State, which was cut off from its neighbours and led to massive humanitarian crisis as no vehicle from either Delta or Rivers state could access the state.

He applauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, for his firm, clear and transperant leadership, which he said had reflected in the positive change of attitude in NDDC.

Ogbado further commended the NDDC boss for paying all accumulated salary arrears owed some category of workers and establishing a cordial relationship between employees and the management of the commission to allow peaceful and cordial work environment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Soludo submits 35 names as commissioners and Special Advisers to Anambra Assembly

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State Tuesday has sent a list of 20 persons as commissioner designates to the state House of Assembly. He also submitted 15 more names as Special Advisers which were approved through voice vote by the lawmakers present. Soludo had on the day of inauguration announced that the list of his […]
Metro & Crime

Firm partners operational excellence guru to boost grassroots education

Posted on Author Reporter

  Birch and Lily, a local cleaning company partners with Kingsley Ishiguzo, an operational excellence guru, to contribute to grassroots development through education. In partnership with local businesses who started their business from the streets, Kingsley Ishiguzo an operational manager who has spent all his life in the corporate world helping businesses achieve operational excellence […]
Metro & Crime

Breaking!!!! Again, Lagos’ flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Again, flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat in at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced through out Monday in some areas of the state.   Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for a missing teenager.     Confirming the tragic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica