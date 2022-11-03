Flood: Jonathan asks FG to assist Bayelsa

As this year’s flood ravaged Bayelsa state, former President Goodluck Jonathan has once again called on the Federal Government to help Bayelsa state with the rebuilding process. Speaking on Wednesday during the eleventh annual thanksgiving celebration of the state, Jonathon disclosed that Bayelsa state was the most affected and pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state. The former president also empathized with the people of the state and assured them that he is always with them in their moment of grief. Jonathan said: “I have discussed with the president and the vice-president and I believe that he will come to our aid and I will continue to remind him. “I don’t want to over-emphasis the issue of disaster that befell us. Although it is national because so many states are affected, this part of the country is more Deltaic than Delta state and more riverine than Rivers state. It is the lowest part of the country. “I empathize with all of my brothers and sisters from the state although I’m also impacted by the flood. Coming out today when we are still affected by the flood is significant”.

