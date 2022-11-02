Flood: Jonathan calls on FG to assist Bayelsa State

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Following the massive devastation caused by flooding in Bayelsa State, former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has once again called on the Federal Government to help the state as she starts the rebuilding process.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 11th annual thanksgiving celebration of the state, Jonathon disclosed that Bayelsa was the most affected and pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state.

The former President also empathized with the people of the state and assured them that he is always with them in their moment of grief.

