Metro & Crime

Flood kills four, renders 100 families homeless in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Flood has rendered over 100 families homeless at Oko, Cable-Point and Infant-Jesus areas of Asaba, Delta State. While the Oko community shares a boundary with the River Niger Bridge, Cable- Point and Infant-Jesus are near river banks. At Omeligboma camp in Oko, the flood killed four people while they were trying to ferry their belongings by boat to escape from being overrun by the flood.

The boat capsized in the middle of the river so they were drowned but the paddler, who was a diver, survived. The flood submerged their thatched houses, farmyards and swept away their belongings. Residents of Asaba-Ase and several other communities in Isoko and Ndokwa areas are also counting their loss.

The President-General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, at Ekregbesi community in Uzere Kingdom, yesterday said the state government must take urgent steps to rescue hundreds of trapped people. He said: “If urgent steps are not taken, over 40 vehicles may remain at the other side of the road till November.” A trader from Igbide community, Mrs Florence Godspower, said it cost N2,000 to ferry one person across the flooded area in a speed boat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos CJ pledges commitment for effective justice delivery

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has pledged his commitment to effectively administer justice to boost confidence of the public in the judiciary.   Justice Alogba, who gave this promise at the special Mosque service to mark the beginning of 2020/2021 Legal Year in the state, admonished members of the bench not […]
Metro & Crime

Divers rescue five as bus plunges into river in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Divers have rescued five persons from the Akaeze-ukwu River in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi as a ‘608’-model bus plunged into it on Friday evening. The bus was said to have 38 passengers on board. Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander in Ebonyi told newsmen, in a telephone interview […]
Metro & Crime

We aren’t running slave camp – Chinese firm

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Chinese firm, Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, yesterday denied reports by a Twitter User @ Truthfully83 that it was running a slave camp in Nigeria. The denial, contained in a statement issued by counsel to the firm, Nnamdi Ahaaiwe, described the allegation as a calculated orchestrated campaign of calumny, blackmail and demarketing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: