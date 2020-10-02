Flood kills four, renders 100 families homeless in Delta

Flood has rendered over 100 families homeless at Oko, Cable-Point and Infant-Jesus areas of Asaba, Delta State. While the Oko community shares a boundary with the River Niger Bridge, Cable- Point and Infant-Jesus are near river banks. At Omeligboma camp in Oko, the flood killed four people while they were trying to ferry their belongings by boat to escape from being overrun by the flood.

The boat capsized in the middle of the river so they were drowned but the paddler, who was a diver, survived. The flood submerged their thatched houses, farmyards and swept away their belongings. Residents of Asaba-Ase and several other communities in Isoko and Ndokwa areas are also counting their loss.

The President-General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, at Ekregbesi community in Uzere Kingdom, yesterday said the state government must take urgent steps to rescue hundreds of trapped people. He said: “If urgent steps are not taken, over 40 vehicles may remain at the other side of the road till November.” A trader from Igbide community, Mrs Florence Godspower, said it cost N2,000 to ferry one person across the flooded area in a speed boat.

