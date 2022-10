Flood: Lagos issues red alerts to Ikoyi, V/I, Lekki residents

The Lagos State Gove r nment yesterday issued a fresh update to all waterfront residents of highbrow Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and coastal areas of Epe and Badagry to be wary of back-flow due to the high tide in the Lagos Lagoon.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, he explained that the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello stressed that the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon which may cause a stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels.

He described the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim as fake news, stating that the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the 3rd Mainland Bridge which is normal, because the area is a deck on pile. He cautioned people, especially those on the social media against sending panicky messages across to residents in order to create unnecessary anxiety amongst the people.

The statement advised all the residents of the affected areas in Lagos Island and other coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly, ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse in the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly.

He reiterated the earlier flood advisory issued by the state to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River, especially residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi1, Agboyi II and Agboyi III remain vigilant at these period.

He stressed that the state has embarked on and is continuing massive drainage clearance and the construction of new channels in addition to continuous deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and black spots to ensure optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...