Metro & Crime

Flood: Lagos issues red alerts to Ikoyi, V/I, Lekki residents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Gove r nment yesterday issued a fresh update to all waterfront residents of highbrow Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and coastal areas of Epe and Badagry to be wary of back-flow due to the high tide in the Lagos Lagoon.

 

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, he explained that the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello stressed that the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon which may cause a stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels.

 

He described the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim as fake news, stating that the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the 3rd Mainland Bridge which is normal, because the area is a deck on pile. He cautioned people, especially those on the social media against sending panicky messages across to residents in order to create unnecessary anxiety amongst the people.

 

The statement advised all the residents of the affected areas in Lagos Island and other coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly,  ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse in the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly.

 

He reiterated the earlier flood advisory issued by the state to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River, especially residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi1, Agboyi II and Agboyi III remain vigilant at these period.

 

He stressed that the state has embarked on and is continuing massive drainage clearance and the construction of new channels in addition to continuous deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and black spots to ensure optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers kill 2, abduct 3 in Lagos community

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…residents finger insider, police arrest 1   One person has been arrested in connection with the killing of two persons and abduction of three others by a yet – to- be – identified group of gunmen in the Ayobo area of Lagos State. It was learnt also that preliminary investigations have it that the abductors […]
Metro & Crime

Commissioner advocates more crucial roles for PR/Info officers

Posted on Author Reporter

…as NIPR  kicks off 2021 Int’l Speech Writing & Protocol Workshop in Uyo The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has advocated more crucial roles for Public Relations (PR) Practitioners and Government Information Officers (GIOs) as part of their image/information management responsibilities. The commissioner made the call on Tuesday; while […]
Metro & Crime

Police: Hoodlums set Igboho’s house on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oyo State Police Command says hoodlums are responsible for burning the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho. Igboyo’s house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday. In a statement, Olugbenga Fadeyi, command spokesperson said the hoodlums arrived at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica