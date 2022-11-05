Flood: Ministers’ assessment insensitive, disrespectful to Bayelsa, Ijaw nation–Dickson

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Henry Seriake Dickson, has condemned in strong terms the unscientific assessment of the devastating effect of the 2022 flood concerning Bayelsa state, by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development, Safiya Farouk and her Water Resources Minister, Adamu. Speaking on Friday, Dickson described the assertion by the ministers as being insensitive, disrespectful and offensive not only to Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation but the people of all the states affected by the flood. He noted that while communities and the entire Bayelsa state are submerged with critical infrastructure and peoples’ sources of livelihood destroyed, the federal government has failed to organised any meaningful relief exercise for the people.

The Senator stressed that the public utterances of the two ministers are not encouraging but have aggravate the pains and worries of the people. He condemned the attempts to downplay the crushing effect of the flood on the people and urged the ministers to withdraw their statements and take the necessary steps to support the various state governments and individuals affected by the flood. He stressed that the curious mindset of the ministers explained why there has been no serious federal government response and intervention in the debilitating flood especially in Bayelsa. According to him; “The statement credited to the two ministers on their assessment reports is insensitive, disrespectful and offensive, not just to Bayelsa and the Ijaw Nation but all to the people of the other states affected by the flood.

“There are communities, and in the case of Bayelsa, the entire state is submerged under water. For several weeks, People’s livelihood, communities are displaced, and the Federal Government has not been able to send any meaningful relief materials to the state and the people. And yet each time the ministers speak what comes out of their mouths do not encourage but seems to adding salt to injury.

“Creating the impression that a whole state whose road networks have been cut off and the entire state submerged is not among the ten most affected by this flood is insulting and is indeed the height of insensitivity that any government official can show. “I condemn this statements and I urge them to withdraw them and come to the rescue not just of Bayelsa state but all the affected state. They should work and support the state government and the efforts of individuals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...