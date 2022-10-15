News

Flood: More than 500 lives have been lost -FG

The Federal Government has said that more than 500 lives have been lost, due to widespread floods that have been ravaging many states, local governments and Communities in Nigeria. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, announced this yesterday at the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction event held in Abuja. She said: “You are all aware of the widespread floods that have been ravaging many states, local governments and Communities in Nigeria. “The scale of devastation of the present flood situation in the country can only be compared to the 2012 floods.

“More than 500 lives have been lost, more than 1.4 million persons affected, about 90,000 homes either partially or completely destroyed or still counting. “Also destroyed are thousands of hectares of farmland which has worsened fears of a disruption of food supply in Africa’s most populous country.

“These widespread cases are in 27 out of 36 States and the FCT.” The Minister, who was represented by the Director Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, said that efforts were being stepped up to address the challenges of flooding in the country. Farouq stated that the Ministry and all relevant stakeholders are working on implementing the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan that was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council

 

