Flood: More than one year after SOS appeal, Lagos community yet to get respite

More than one year after hundred thousand residents of Ilo- Boundary Ajegunle community in Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area in Lagos State cried out to the government that their community is being threatened by flood waters; respite is yet to come their way.

The Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle community shares a land boundary with Ogun State at the Toll Gate area along the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway. It was learnt that the appeal by the community through media publications last year got the attention of the Lagos State Government which prompted the government to send engineers to repair the canal causing the flooding in the community.

However, shortly after the engineers moved equipment to the canal, the residents who expressed happiness that their community would soon be free from flooding said they were shocked when they woke up one day and the engineers had moved their equipment away without rethe pairing the collapsed canal and the dilapidated bridge.

Flood threatens bridge

When our correspondent visited the community, it was observed that flood waters have worsened the dilapidated bridge and the canal due to the failure to dredge the sand. Also, commuters were seen avoiding the dilapidated bridge.

Further investigation showed that the Folashade Tinubu Market at the Ojokoro end of the bridge has been consumed by erosion resulting in traders relocating from the market due to fear of being swept away, especially during a heavy downpour. It can be recalled that the residents said they have sent several appeal letters and emissaries to the state government to do the needful and repair the canal and the bridge but to no avail.

They further raised the alarm of the canal flooding their community after school children on their way back from school fell into the canal during a downpour last year.

The Chairman of the Community Development Association Ilo Ajegunle Boundary, Pastor Jeremiah Omomogbe said: “We have over 100,000 residents and the canal is in a worse state now. We have written letters to the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and they have been here to assess it. They drew a plan on paper that they will soon start work.

They came with their equipment and left soon after. I have taken more than 20 letters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the ministry. I went to the engineer called Mr. Sanusi at Obalende area to ask why they left without repairing the canal but they did not give me any favourable answer. Flooding is bad and we do not wish to experience it ever again.”

Disappearing engineers

A business owner and community leader who simply identified herself as Mrs. Benjamin said: “We have appealed to the government so as to avert a disaster. Lagos State Government officials are collecting tax from us and we have been crying to them to no avail.

We were very happy when we saw the engineers with their equipment last year to fix the canal but shortly after, we were surprised when rethe engineers packed their equipment and they left without doing anything on the site.

We do not know why they left and no explanation was given to us. As I am talking to you, rain has started again and the canal is worse because it has not been dredged, sand has filled it up and this has worsened the situation and our children are returning to school.

We do not want to lose any one of them and that is why we are appealing to the government of Lagos State to come to our rescue so that we do not lose anyone before the canal and the bridge will be repaired’’ Chief Mrs. Bose Ibrahim the Folashade Market Ilo Oja said: “This market was given to the traders by Folashade Tinubu. She bought five plots of land and gave it out for the market but flooding from the dredging of the canal is washing away the market. We loaded five lorries of sand daily to stop the erosion to no avail.

The situation is beyond us and government needs to intervene urgently to save our livelihood but for more than four years, nothing has been done’’ Mr. Suraju Ojikuto, the Chairman of the Abattoir in the Ilo- Boundary Ajegunle community while speaking on the danger the canal poses said: “There was a time it rained heavily during the day and three children going home fell when the canal wall collapsed and they were swept away.

Fortunately, some of our meat sellers saw what happened and they quickly jumped into the flood water and rescued the children and took them home. The rain has started again and we thought by now the government would have fixed the problem but the engineers came, did as if they wanted to start work but they left without doing anything.

This is very sad.” Another business man, Mr. Saheed Lamidi said: “We were overwhelmed with happiness when the engineers came to fix the canal because our businesses could be swept away.

There was a white man among the engineers but they just disappeared one day, they left with their equipment without repairing anything. This is very sad. The canal walls have collapsed. The bridge is already waiting to collapse. This is an impending disaster and government should rise to avert it’’

