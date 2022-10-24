Flood: NAICOM promises claims payment to insured victims

The management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has assured policyholders affected by the flood ravaging some parts of the country that appropriate claims will be paid for their losses. The commission also sympathised with all the flood victims across the country, in a statement issued by the insurance regulator over the weekend. The statement reads: “NAICOM sympathises with victims of recent flood disaster across the country and want to assure all those insured against such misfortunes of the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring prompt settlement of their claims by insurance companies.” The Federal Government recently confirmed that at least 500 persons had died in the last few weeks due to the devastating impact of the natural disaster.

