Flood: NAICOM promises claims payment to insured victims

The management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has assured policyholders affected by the flood ravaging some parts of the country that appropriate claims will be paid for their losses. The commission also sympathised with all the flood victims across the country, in a statement issued by the insurance regulator over the weekend. The statement reads: “NAICOM sympathises with victims of recent flood disaster across the country and want to assure all those insured against such misfortunes of the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring prompt settlement of their claims by insurance companies.” The Federal Government recently confirmed that at least 500 persons had died in the last few weeks due to the devastating impact of the natural disaster.

 

Training children in Lawmaking: The case of C’River Children’s Parliament

There is a raging controversy over whether the present generation of youths are willing to take up leadership roles in the country. This controversy stems from the fact that youths have been having”attitudinal problems” where drugs and other stimulants have virtually become ingrained in their blood system. This impression, although looks tenable, may not after […]
World AIDS Day: Resilience responsible for persistence –Ogun govt

The Ogun State government has identified resilience as major factor which allows people living with Human Immuno Deficiency Virus/Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), to persist or adapt to the medical, psychological and social implications related to seropositivity in the country.   The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker made this known at a press […]
FG pledges to restore Unity Schools’ quality, standard

The Federal Government has pledged to restore quality and standard back to the 110 Federal Colleges also known as Unity Colleges across the country. Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who made the pledge while declaring open the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Principals of Unity Colleges yesterday in Gombe State, said the Federal […]

