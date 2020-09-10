Flood: NEWMAP resettles 900 victims in Ebonyi

Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Maintenance Project (NEWMAP), Ebonyi State, yesterday said it had resettled 900 flood victims in Abakaliki Capital City. The agency also said it had created over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in the state since 2013 when it came into the state to intervene in flood. Its Programme Coordinator, Philip Echiegu, disclosed this in Abakaliki during the launch of the distribution of some erosion and flood relief items to the victims of the disasters to ameliorate their suffering.

Echiegu explained that the NEWAP had received 144 complaints from communities where it was executing various erosion and flood projects. He said: “We produced a strong master plan for Abakaliki Capital City as part of the efforts to ensure that the problem of flood is completely eradicated in the capital city.

“It is estimated that NEWMAP has created over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in the state since inception. The project has also resettled a total number of 900 flooded affected persons within the corridors of the four ongoing intervention sites in Abakaliki Capital City including Iyiokwu, Odunukwe, Iyiudele, Ebyia River with the sum of N405,635,000. “We have received a total number of 144 complaints from the project communities. We have been able to address 43 of them satisfactorily.

Since the beginning of the project, the total amount that has been expended in the project is $33,713,555.68 and also N290,798,000 has been expended on the projects in the state since commencement in 2013. “As part of the NEWMAP efforts to further sensitise the communities to remain engaged in erosion and flood management in the state, we are here today for the distribution of the items procured with funds from the International Development Association (IDA), Social Climate Change Fund and Global Environmental Facility Fund.”

Governor Dave Umahi who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, described erosion and flood as the problems the state was having until the NEWMAP came on board and mitigated the problems. He said: “In Abakaliki here in the very recent past, erosion became a very disturbing menace in the state capital where homes and businesses have been destroyed, lives have been taken, and people have been maimed as a result of the effects of flood and erosion in Abakaliki capital. “But by coming on board of the NEWMAP, we are already singing the Hallelujah song.”

Like this: Like Loading...