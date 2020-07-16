Flood: Niger community submerged, houses, farmlands destroyed

After hours of heavy downpour, a community in Niger State, Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area has been submerged by flood

The magnitude of the rain which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning was so devastating affecting houses, farmlands and fish ponds within the community.

Some of the victims appealed to the government to come to their aid as they don’t have anywhere else to go.

Commiserating with the victims of the disaster, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane expressed worry with the present situation of the people, stressing that the state government was deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident.

According to Ahmed Matane: “The state government commiserates with the people of Lapan Gwari and Bosso local government over the sad incidence that ravaged many farmlands, fish ponds and houses in the community.”

It would be recalled that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has warned of possible floods in riverine areas of the state.

