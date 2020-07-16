Metro & Crime

Flood: Niger community submerged, houses, farmlands destroyed

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

After hours of heavy downpour, a community in Niger State, Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area has been submerged by flood
The magnitude of the rain which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning was so devastating affecting houses, farmlands and fish ponds within the community.
Some of the victims appealed to the government to come to their aid as they don’t have anywhere else to go.
Commiserating with the victims of the disaster, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane expressed worry with the present situation of the people, stressing that the state government was deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident.
According to Ahmed Matane: “The state government commiserates with the people of Lapan Gwari and Bosso local government over the sad incidence that ravaged many farmlands, fish ponds and houses in the community.”
It would be recalled that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has warned of possible floods in riverine areas of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court frees ex-OAU VC, bursar

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday discharged and acquitted former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, and former Acting Bursar, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu, over fraud charges. Elujoba and Akeredolu were prosecuted for abuse of office, fraud and conspiracy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]
Metro & Crime

Six die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…Umahi stable, asymptomatic, says deputy gov Six of the 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Ebonyi State have died. This was as the state said Governor Dave Umahi, who tested positive for the virus four days ago, was in stable condition. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, while briefing the state Deputy […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity is destroying Nigeria, says Amb. Kwande

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande has said Nigerian as a nation is gone considering the prevailing insecurity ravaging some part of the country particularly the Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral zones of the country which has became a serious nightmare that must be addressed with utmost sincerity. He said the Northern region belonged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: