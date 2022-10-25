Flood: Niger records 40 deaths, over 50,000 people affected

… as NSEMA distribute relief materials

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Tuesday disclosed that over 50, 000 people have been affected by the floods with 40 deaths recorded so far in the state.

Making this known, the Director General, NSEMA, Ahmed Inga said 382 communities have been identified to also have been affected.

According to Inga: “In a recent report by the Agency, 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state have been affected with 382 communities flooded.

“Out of these figures, 50, 000 people are said to be affected with 40 deaths recorded so far

“It is in line with its mandate of providing succour to victims of flood and other disaster related issues that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, through Niger State Emergency Management Agency flagged off distribution of relief materials to all the affected areas across the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...