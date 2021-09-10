News

Flood: NRCS, ECOWAS begin $500m humanitarian projects across Nigeria

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) yesterday disclosed plans for quick humanitarian intervention in 16 states across the country to mitigate the effects of flooding in the country.

This disclosure was made in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting to kick off the 2020-2021 Flood Disaster Response Project. The intervention projects, valued at $500million was said to have been approved by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Secretary General, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Dr. Abubakar Kende, said the humanitarian projects were con-ceived to mitigate the adverse effects of the 2020 flooding disaster in the worst hit states with about 1, 600 households and 12, 200 persons. Kende said: “Intervention is symbolic of the strength of the synergy between the Economic Community of West African States, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.”

