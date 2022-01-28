Flood of congratulatory messages for Oba-elect, Olowolekomoh

Congratulatory messages yesterday have continued to pour in for Oba-elect of Odo-Nla Kingdom, Lagos, Prince Olusoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh. Olowolekomoh emerged the Oba-elect in December among other five contestants to the ancient throne of Odo-Nla. Six candidates, Princes Kazeem Benson, Olusoji Daudu, Adesegun Ogunkoya, Ademoritan Adeyemi, Adewale Balogun from the Ogbodo and Raselu Ruling Houses contested for the royal crown. Head of the royal family committee, Otunba (Asiwaju) David Afolabi Ekiyoyo, (Omo Oba Meta Odo Nla) the Olotu of Odeyemi Ofiran Royal Family, who led other members to the community when Prince Olusoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh, The Fuwugbade of Odo Nla (Oyeneru Agbaku I) was presented to the elders, youths and other indigenes, at the town hall recently, narrated how the committee arrived at the choice of Prince Olowolekomoh. The town had since unanimously accepted the candidature of Olowolekomoh. Prince Adebisi Olanrewaju Olukoga, chairman Ogunlana (Upenyewa) Orebodu Olukoga Royal Family of Odo-Nla, in his congratulatory message, described Olowolekomoh as the right choice to occupy the ancient throne of Odo-Nla Kingdom. “We the Orebodu Aliu Olukoga, a branch of Upenyewa Royal Family of Odo-Nla Kingdom, would like to extend our congratulatory greetings to Your Majesty, Prince Olukoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh, for your successful selection as the Oba-elect and ultimately the Oba Fuwagbade of Odo-Nla Kingdom (OyenEru Agbaku I).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...