Flood: Over 1.5 million children risk diseases, drowning, malnutrition in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said over 1.5 million children in Nigeria were at an increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition, as a result of the severe flooding in many parts of the country. According to a statement released by the UN body on Friday, the flood which has affected over 2.5million adults and children in 34 , 34 out of the 36 states in the country, has displaced 1.3 million people, while over 600 people have lost their have either been partially or fully damaged.

Cases of diarrhoea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infection, and skin diseases were also revealed to have already been on the rise. In the north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe alone, a total of 7,485 cases of cholera and 319 associated deaths were reported as of 12 October.

As rains are expected to continue for several weeks, humanitarian needs are also expected to rise. UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said: ““Children and adolescents in flood-affected areas are in an extremely vulnerable situation. “They are particularly at risk of waterborne diseases and emotional and psychological distress. UNICEF is working closely with the government and other partners to provide life-saving assistance to those who are most in need.”

 

