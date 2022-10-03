Flood overruns Delta towns, displaces 600

Flooding has rendered hundreds of people homeless in three local government areas of Delta State, including communities such as Oko village and Infant Jesus and Anwai axis of Asaba in Oshimili South, Beneku and Aboh axis of Ndokwa, and some parts of Ibusa in Oshimili North as well as two Isoko council areas.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reengineered the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence preparation for the establishment of nine Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) camps across the state.

The Director-General of the state’s Directorate of Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum, said in Asaba yesterday that Governor Okowa has inaugurated a 2022 Inter-Ministerial Flood Disaster Management Committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, to work our measures to mitigate the disaster.

He said officials of the Ministry of Energy, Transport, Health among others have been mobilised to collaborate with SEMA to ensure that no victim is hurt. He said, “Let me confirm to you that several communities across the state are already flooded and people have been displaced from their habitations. Actions are ongoing to ensure their relocation, safety and well-being.”

He said adequate security has been put in place for coverage and the 2022 Flood Disaster Management Committee have devolved into sub-committees across the state to monitor and evaluate the torrential flood.

He warned recalcitrant monarchs, village heads and President-Generals of towns to avoid a repeat of the 2012 flood alert by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Ni- MET) which led to deaths of traditional rulers that refused to abandon their ancestral homes, trees, shrines, palace and monarchical thrones.

“In a bid to robustly strategise on measures to curtail the flooding and ameliorate the plight of victims, the committee adopted a three-phase approach, namely, aggressive sensitisation and advocacy, opening of IDP camps and camps closure upon flood receding. “Life is greater than logic. It is negatively patriotic for a traditional ruler or local indigene to be recalcitrant to flood alert.

When we have such a stubborn community head, the best approach is to embark on massive sensitisation and monitoring on the need not to be a protocol- breaker,” he said.

He said adequate healthcare services, learning and skill training, feeding and other robust packages would be provided in the camps. He urged multinational corporations, international oil companies, captains of industries, associated organisations and public spirited individuals to collaborate with the state government for relief materials to make life meaningful for victims.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...