Flood: Panic as dangerous animals overrun Delta communities

Dangerous animals, such as crocodiles, pythons are causing panic as residents in flooded communities in some parts of Delta State are living in fear as the disaster has now assumed a new twist. This has come as the flood has overran the popular East-West road, trapping trucks and other road users and vehicles, laden with relief materials meant for victims of the flood. Confirming the development to newsmen on Friday, the Director General of Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Barr. Eugene Uzum confirmed the killing of a big python at Patani, a riverine community in the state.

Uzum advised residents of flooded areas to relocate as they do not only have to cope with the disaster but also with dangerous sea animals that are released as a result of the overflow of the river. According to him, as of Wednesday, one part of the Ughelli-Patani axis of the East-West Road was flooded, noting that at the moment, the flood has completely overwhelmed the road. “We have the influx of crocodiles, pythons, and other dangerous animals. As the water level rises, everyone including the animals runs around for survival.

“Trucks conveying relief materials to that axis have been trapped. We now make use of speed boats to access the IDP camp to deliver materials to the victims,” he said. He said 10 functional IDP camps have been opened at various locations by the state government to provide temporary accommodation to displaced residents. According to him, 4,755 persons including men, women, children, lactating mothers, pregnant women and persons with disabilities, have so far registered at the camps across the state. Although Uzum could not ascertain the number of communities so far affected as the water level was still rising, he stated that 19 out of the 25 local government areas were flooded. As a result of the impact of the flood, Uzum stated that the state government has already given a marching order to all political appointees from affected areas to go back to their communities to provide intervention.

