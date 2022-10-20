Flood: Reps seek FG’s assistance for 35 Imo communities

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Agenda, Henry Nwawuba, has lamented the devastation caused by flooding in 35 out of 64 autonomous communities that made up the federal constituency. Nwawuba who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Persons (NCRMDP) to immediately extend assistance to the affected communities.

The lawmaker representing the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency of Imo State, said flooding in the federal constituency and other parts of the country had been an issue of serious concern to the House and the National Assembly generally.

He said the most recent flooding incident in the constituency had swept away 35 out of the 64 autonomous communities that make up the federal constituency, adding that all the farmlands of the victims were completely destroyed by the ravaging flood. He said: “In terms of flooding, the situation in my constituency is the same as it is across the federation. “There are 64 autonomous communities out of which 35 had been washed away by the flood this year.”

