Flood: Respect weather forecasts to avert disasters, Buhari directs govs

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed state governors to respect weather forecasts offered by federal authorities in order to avert flood disasters in the country. The President, who resumed normal activity yesterday after a five-day quarantine following international travel yesterday expressed concern over the situation as it unfolds, said he was constantly observing the situation.

While assuring that his government would be extended to victims of flood across the country, the President called for better coordination between the federal authorities, including the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and state governments to develop a culture of respect for weather forecasts, and to act upon early warnings to avert the yearly occurrence of disasters.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, President Buhari said he noticed the fact that some states took warnings shared at different times of flood warnings, citing specific territories and communities named by NEMA but which sadly were not only unheeded but the letters remain unacknowledged until this day. The President further expressed his sympathy to families and other victims of floods following continuing heavy rainfall over the last few weeks which has affected thousands of people in 32 states of the country. This, he noted, resulted in the loss of homes, farms, life and the disruption of normal life. President Buhari, however, commended the few states that activated their response mechanisms following the warnings and did well thereby to avert the consequent unnecessary damage and losses.

