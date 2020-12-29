News

Flood: Rivers LG boss urges NEMA to build IDP camp

The Chairman of Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Ifeanyi Odili, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to build a permanent Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) centre for victims of flood in the area.

 

The council boss said there was always flooding in the council area which often affected many people, noting also that the council alone cannot cater for those affected by such incidents.

 

Speaking while taking delivery of the items donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to households of flood ravaged communities of Ogbba/Egbema/Ndoni, noted that a permanent IDP camp would ameliorate the suffering of those affected.

 

He thanked NEMA for its timely intervention, and said that machinery had been put in place to ensure that the relief materials got to targeted beneficiaries as representatives of the various families were there for collection.

 

He said:”We appeal to the federal government to proffer an enduring solution to this natural challenge by building for us permanent Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, where we can relocate them to any time there is a flood disaster

Our Correspondent
